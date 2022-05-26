“Civil war”, la canzone dei Guns ‘N’ Roses contro le armi

Musica d'Autore

24 maggio 2022. 21 morti: 19 bambini e 2 maestre della scuola elementare di Uvalde, in Texas. Tutto il mondo è sotto shock per l’ennesima strage avvenuta negli Stati Uniti, dove la sparatoria in Texas è solo l’ultima delle oltre 200 sparatorie avvenute quest’anno. Restiamo attoniti dinanzi a tante vite stroncate. Questa volta, l’artefice è un diciottenne, un diciottenne in possesso di un’arma.

Sperando vivamente che delle leggi possano presto porre fine a queste terribili tragedie, condividiamo con voi “Civil War”, una significativa canzone dei Guns ‘N’ Roses – che ingloba un dialogo del celebre film “Cool hand Luke” -, in cui la band si schiera contro le armi e contro ogni forma di guerra.

Civil War dei Guns ‘N’ Roses

“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.

Some men you just can’t reach…

So, you get what

we had here last week,

which is the way he wants it!

Well, he gets it!

N’ I don’t like it any more than you men.”

Look at your young men fighting

Look at your women crying

Look at your young men dying

The way they’ve always done before

Look at the hate we’re breeding

Look at the fear we’re feeding

Look at the lives we’re leading

The way we’ve always done before

My hands are tied

The billions shift from side to side

And the wars go on

with brainwashed pride

For the love of God and our human rights

And all these things are swept aside

By bloody hands time can’t deny

And are washed away by your genocide

And history hides the lies

of our civil wars

D’you wear a black armband

When they shot the man

Who said “Peace could last forever”

And in my first memories

They shot Kennedy

I went numb when I learned to see

So I never fell for Vietnam

We got the wall of D.C. to remind us all

That you can’t trust freedom

When it’s not in your hands

When everybody’s fightin’

For their promised land

And I don’t need your civil war

It feeds the rich while it buries the poor

Your power hungry sellin’ soldiers

In a human grocery store

Ain’t that fresh

I don’t need your civil war

Look at the shoes your filling

Look at the blood we’re spilling

Look at the world we’re killing

The way we’ve always done before

Look in the doubt we’ve wallowed

Look at the leaders we’ve followed

Look at the lies we’ve swallowed

And I don’t want to hear no more

My hands are tied

For all I’ve seen has changed my mind

But still the wars go on as the years go by

With no love of God or human rights

‘Cause all these dreams are swept aside

By bloody hands of the hypnotized

Who carry the cross of homicide

And history bears the scars

of our civil wars

“We practice selective annihilation of mayors

And government officials

For example to create a vacuum

Then we fill that vacuum

As popular war advances

Peace is closer”

I don’t need your civil war

It feeds the rich while it buries the poor

Your power hungry sellin’ soldiers

In a human grocery store

Ain’t that fresh

And I don’t need your civil war

I don’t need your civil war

I don’t need your civil war

Your power hungry sellin’ soldiers

In a human grocery store

Ain’t that fresh

I don’t need your civil war

I don’t need one more war

I don’t need one more war

Whaz so civil ’bout war anyway.

Civil War in traduzione

“Ecco cosa abbiamo qui:

un fallimento di comunicazione,

Con alcuni uomini non ci si può proprio far nulla.

Eh, prendi il caso

Della settimana scorsa

Lui lo voleva,

E l’ha ottenuto!

A me non piace,

come non piace a voi!”

Guardate i vostri ragazzi in guerra

Guardate le vostre donne in lacrime

Guardate i vostri ragazzi che muoiono

Guardate l’odio che stiamo creando

Guardate la paura che stiamo nutrendo

Guardate la vita che stiamo facendo

Nello stesso modo in cui è sempre stato

È così da sempre.

Le mie mani sono legate

I miliardi si muovono da parte a parte

E le guerre vanno avanti con i lavaggi di cervello

Per l’amore di Dio e dei nostri diritti umani

E tutte queste cose sono spazzate via

Da mani insanguinate che il tempo non può negare

E sono cancellate dai nostri genocidi

E la storia nasconde le bugie delle nostre guerre civili

Indossavi una fascia nera

Quando spararono all’uomo che diceva

“La pace può davvero durare per sempre”

E nei miei primi ricordi spararono a Kennedy

E diventai insensibile quando imparai a guardare

Così non mi sono mai innamorato del Vietnam

Abbiamo i muri di Washington per ricordarlo a tutti

Che non puoi credere nella libertà

Finché non è nelle tue mani

Quando tutti lottano

Per la propria terra promessa.

E Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile

Nutre il ricco mentre sotterra il povero

La vostra fame di potere vende soldati

In una drogheria di carne umana

Questo non è giusto

Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile, no.

Guardate le scarpe che indossate

Guardate il sangue che versiamo

Guardate il mondo che stiamo uccidendo

Nello stesso modo in cui è sempre stato

Guardate il dubbio in cui nuotiamo

Guardate i capi che seguiamo

Guardate le balle che abbiamo ingoiato

Io non voglio più sentirne.

Le mie mani sono legate

Tutto quello che ho visto mi ha cambiato

Ma le guerre vanno ancora avanti così come gli anni passano

Senza amore di Dio o dei diritti umani

Così tutti questi sogni vengono spazzati via

Dalle mani insanguinate di chi ipnotizza

Che porta la croce dell’omicidio

E la storia partorisce le cicatrici della nostre guerre civili.

“Pratichiamo l’annientamento selezionato

Dei sindaci e degli ufficiali,

Per esempio per creare uno spazio,

Poi riempiamo quello spazio

Come fosse progresso popolare

La pace è vicina”.

Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile

Nutre il ricco mentre sotterra il povero

La vostra fame di potere vende soldati

In una drogheria di carne umana, questo non è giusto

Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile

Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile

Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile

La vostra fame di potere vende soldati

In una drogheria umana, questo non è giusto

Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile

Non ho bisogno di un’altra guerra

Non ho bisogno di un’altra guerra

Cosa c’è, poi, di tanto civile in una guerra?