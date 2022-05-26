“Civil war”, la canzone dei Guns ‘N’ Roses contro le armi

24 maggio 2022. 21 morti: 19 bambini e 2 maestre della scuola elementare di Uvalde, in Texas. Tutto il mondo è sotto shock per l’ennesima strage avvenuta negli Stati Uniti, dove la sparatoria in Texas è solo l’ultima delle oltre 200 sparatorie avvenute quest’anno. Restiamo attoniti dinanzi a tante vite stroncate. Questa volta, l’artefice è un diciottenne, un diciottenne in possesso di un’arma.
Sperando vivamente che delle leggi possano presto porre fine a queste terribili tragedie, condividiamo con voi “Civil War”, una significativa canzone dei Guns ‘N’ Roses – che ingloba un dialogo del celebre film “Cool hand Luke” -, in cui la band si schiera contro le armi e contro ogni forma di guerra.
Civil War dei Guns ‘N’ Roses
“What we’ve got here is failure to communicate.
Some men you just can’t reach…
So, you get what
we had here last week,
which is the way he wants it!
Well, he gets it!
N’ I don’t like it any more than you men.”
Look at your young men fighting
Look at your women crying
Look at your young men dying
The way they’ve always done before
Look at the hate we’re breeding
Look at the fear we’re feeding
Look at the lives we’re leading
The way we’ve always done before
My hands are tied
The billions shift from side to side
And the wars go on
with brainwashed pride
For the love of God and our human rights
And all these things are swept aside
By bloody hands time can’t deny
And are washed away by your genocide
And history hides the lies
of our civil wars
D’you wear a black armband
When they shot the man
Who said “Peace could last forever”
And in my first memories
They shot Kennedy
I went numb when I learned to see
So I never fell for Vietnam
We got the wall of D.C. to remind us all
That you can’t trust freedom
When it’s not in your hands
When everybody’s fightin’
For their promised land
And I don’t need your civil war
It feeds the rich while it buries the poor
Your power hungry sellin’ soldiers
In a human grocery store
Ain’t that fresh
I don’t need your civil war
Look at the shoes your filling
Look at the blood we’re spilling
Look at the world we’re killing
The way we’ve always done before
Look in the doubt we’ve wallowed
Look at the leaders we’ve followed
Look at the lies we’ve swallowed
And I don’t want to hear no more
My hands are tied
For all I’ve seen has changed my mind
But still the wars go on as the years go by
With no love of God or human rights
‘Cause all these dreams are swept aside
By bloody hands of the hypnotized
Who carry the cross of homicide
And history bears the scars
of our civil wars
“We practice selective annihilation of mayors
And government officials
For example to create a vacuum
Then we fill that vacuum
As popular war advances
Peace is closer”
I don’t need your civil war
It feeds the rich while it buries the poor
Your power hungry sellin’ soldiers
In a human grocery store
Ain’t that fresh
And I don’t need your civil war
I don’t need your civil war
I don’t need your civil war
Your power hungry sellin’ soldiers
In a human grocery store
Ain’t that fresh
I don’t need your civil war
I don’t need one more war
I don’t need one more war
Whaz so civil ’bout war anyway.
Civil War in traduzione
“Ecco cosa abbiamo qui:
un fallimento di comunicazione,
Con alcuni uomini non ci si può proprio far nulla.
Eh, prendi il caso
Della settimana scorsa
Lui lo voleva,
E l’ha ottenuto!
A me non piace,
come non piace a voi!”
Guardate i vostri ragazzi in guerra
Guardate le vostre donne in lacrime
Guardate i vostri ragazzi che muoiono
Guardate l’odio che stiamo creando
Guardate la paura che stiamo nutrendo
Guardate la vita che stiamo facendo
Nello stesso modo in cui è sempre stato
È così da sempre.
Le mie mani sono legate
I miliardi si muovono da parte a parte
E le guerre vanno avanti con i lavaggi di cervello
Per l’amore di Dio e dei nostri diritti umani
E tutte queste cose sono spazzate via
Da mani insanguinate che il tempo non può negare
E sono cancellate dai nostri genocidi
E la storia nasconde le bugie delle nostre guerre civili
Indossavi una fascia nera
Quando spararono all’uomo che diceva
“La pace può davvero durare per sempre”
E nei miei primi ricordi spararono a Kennedy
E diventai insensibile quando imparai a guardare
Così non mi sono mai innamorato del Vietnam
Abbiamo i muri di Washington per ricordarlo a tutti
Che non puoi credere nella libertà
Finché non è nelle tue mani
Quando tutti lottano
Per la propria terra promessa.
E Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile
Nutre il ricco mentre sotterra il povero
La vostra fame di potere vende soldati
In una drogheria di carne umana
Questo non è giusto
Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile, no.
Guardate le scarpe che indossate
Guardate il sangue che versiamo
Guardate il mondo che stiamo uccidendo
Nello stesso modo in cui è sempre stato
Guardate il dubbio in cui nuotiamo
Guardate i capi che seguiamo
Guardate le balle che abbiamo ingoiato
Io non voglio più sentirne.
Le mie mani sono legate
Tutto quello che ho visto mi ha cambiato
Ma le guerre vanno ancora avanti così come gli anni passano
Senza amore di Dio o dei diritti umani
Così tutti questi sogni vengono spazzati via
Dalle mani insanguinate di chi ipnotizza
Che porta la croce dell’omicidio
E la storia partorisce le cicatrici della nostre guerre civili.
“Pratichiamo l’annientamento selezionato
Dei sindaci e degli ufficiali,
Per esempio per creare uno spazio,
Poi riempiamo quello spazio
Come fosse progresso popolare
La pace è vicina”.
Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile
Nutre il ricco mentre sotterra il povero
La vostra fame di potere vende soldati
In una drogheria di carne umana, questo non è giusto
Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile
Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile
Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile
La vostra fame di potere vende soldati
In una drogheria umana, questo non è giusto
Non ho bisogno della vostra guerra civile
Non ho bisogno di un’altra guerra
Non ho bisogno di un’altra guerra
Cosa c’è, poi, di tanto civile in una guerra?