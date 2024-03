Cat Stevens è il cantautore inglese che ha scritto e cantato pezzi capaci di rimanere nei nostri cuori, come Wild World e Father and Son.

Con una delicatezza assoluta, una sensibilità rara e una melodia indimenticabile, Cat Stevens in “Father and Son” instaura una conversazione tra un padre e un figlio, il quale giunto a un certo punto della sua vita deve lasciare la casa dei genitori e partire alla ricerca di sé.

Uscita nel 1970 nell’album Tea for the Tillerman, Father and Son è una canzone capace di emozionare padri e figli. Una canzone da dedicare oggi, in occasione della festa del papà.

“Father and son” di Cat Stevens

It’s not time to make a change,

Just relax, take it easy

You’re still young, that’s your fault,

There’s so much you have to know

Find a girl, settle down,

If you want you can marry

Look at me, I am old, but I’m happy

I was once like you are now, and I know that it’s not easy,

To be calm when you’ve found something going on

But take your time, think a lot,

Why, think of everything you’ve got

For you will still be here tomorrow, but your dreams may not

How can I try to explain, when I do he turns away again

It’s always been the same, same old story

From the moment I could talk I was ordered to listen

Now there’s a way and I know that I have to go away

I know I have to go

It’s not time to make a change,

Just sit down, take it slowly

You’re still young, that’s your fault,

There’s so much you have to go through

Find a girl, settle down,

If you want you can marry

Look at me, I am old, but I’m happy

All the times that I cried, keeping all the things I knew inside,

It’s hard, but it’s harder to ignore it

If they were right, I’d agree, but it’s them you know not me

Now there’s a way and I know that I have to go away

I know I have to go