Sylvia Plath, il peso dell’esistenza nella poesia “Tulipani”

Il 27 ottobre del 1932 nasceva a Boston Sylvia Plath, la poetessa che ha incapsulato il suo sguardo nei versi composti durante tutta la sua vita. L’attenzione alla dimensione visiva, la grande sensibilità nei confronti di temi quali il legame fra realtà e trascendenza, la depressione, il rapporto con la morte e con l’amore, fanno di Sylvia Plath una delle voci più interessanti del secolo scorso.

In occasione dell’anniversario della sua nascita, condividiamo con voi “Tulipani”, una poesia contenuta nella raccolta “Ariel”. In questo esteso componimento, concepito nel 1962, Sylvia Plath rievoca il ricovero in ospedale a seguito di un’appendicite, e racconta di un etereo senso estatico, probabilmente procurato dall’anestesia ancora in circolo nel corpo dell’autrice, interrotto bruscamente da ciò che dà il titolo alla poesia, i tulipani.

Si tratta di tulipani rossi, che immediatamente riempiono il silenzio della camera d’ospedale di Sylvia Plath “di un gran rumore”. La poetessa torna alla vita, dolorosa e grave, rumorosa, caotica. I fiori, personificati nell’ultima strofa ed assimilati a “bestie pericolose”, inducono l’autrice a tornare cosciente di sé e del suo corpo, del battito del suo cuore, della sua presenza al mondo.

Tulipani di Sylvia Plath

I tulipani sono troppo eccitabili, e’ inverno qui,

guarda quanto ogni cosa sia bianca, quieta e innevata.

Imparo la pace, mentre si posa quieta a me vicina

come la luce su questi muri bianchi, questo letto, queste mani.

Non sono nessuno; niente a che fare con le esplosioni.

Ho dato il mio nome e i vestiti alle infermiere

la mia storia all’anestesista e il mio corpo ai chirurghi.

Hanno appoggiato la mia testa tra cuscino e bordo del lenzuolo

come un occhio fra palpebre bianche che non si chiuderanno.

Stupida pupilla, di tutto deve fare incetta.

Le infermiere passano e ripassano, non disturbano,

passano come i gabbiani verso terra nelle loro cuffie bianche,

facendo cose con le mani, uguali l’una all’altra,

cosi’ che e’ impossibile dire quante siano.

Il mio corpo e’ un sasso per loro, vi si apprestano come l’acqua

ai sassi sui quali deve scorrere, levigandoli garbata.

Mi danno il torpore con i loro aghi luccicanti, mi danno il sonno.

Adesso ho perduto me stessa sono stanca di bagagli –

la mia borsa di pelle come un nero portapillole,

mio marito e il bambino sorridono nella foto di famiglia;

i loro sorrisi mi agganciano la pelle, piccoli ami sorridenti.

Ho gettato cose in mare, io cargo di trent’anni

tenacemente attaccata al mio nome e indirizzo.

Hanno strofinato via tutti i miei affetti.

Impaurita e denudata sulla plastica verde della barella

ho guardato la mia teiera, il como’ della biancheria, i miei libri

affondare lontani, e l’acqua arrivarmi sopra la testa.

Sono una suora adesso, mai stata cosi’ pura.

Non volevo fiori, volevo soltanto

sdraiarmi a palme in su completamente vuota.

Come si sia liberi, non avete idea quanto liberi –

la pace e’ cosi’ grande che abbaglia,

non chiede nulla, un’etichetta col nome, qualche bazzecola.

Con questa, alla fine, chiudono i morti; li immagino

masticarsela come un’ostia da Comunione.

I tulipani sono troppo rossi in primo luogo, mi feriscono.

Anche attraverso la carta da regalo li sentivo respirare

piano, attraverso la bianca fasciatura, come un bimbo mostruoso.

Rossastri parlano alla mia ferita, le rispondono.

Sono traditori: sembrano ondeggiare, anche se mi tirano giu’,

scompigliandomi con le loro lingue inattese e il colore,

una dozzina di rossi piombi intorno al mio collo.

Prima nessuno mi sorvegliava, adesso sono sorvegliata.

I tulipani si voltano verso di me, e la finestra dietro

dove quotidianamente la luce si allarga e si assottiglia,

io mi vedo, piatta, ridicola, ombra di carta ritagliata

fra l’occhio del sole e gli occhi dei tulipani,

non ho faccia, ho voluto cancellarmi.

I vividi tulipani consumano il mio ossigeno.

Prima che arrivassero l’aria era abbastanza calma,

pulsava, respiro dopo respiro, senza scompiglio.

Poi i tulipani l’hanno riempita di un gran rumore.

Ora l’aria spinge e gli vortica attorno come un fiume

spinge e vortica attorno a una macchina rosso-ruggine affondata.

Concentrano la mia attenzione, che era felice

giocando e riposando senza impegnarsi.

Anche i muri sembrano riscaldarsi tra loro.

I tulipani dovrebbero stare dietro le sbarre come bestie pericolose;

si aprono come la bocca di un grosso felino africano,

ed io mi accorgo del mio cuore: apre e chiude

la sua ampolla di rossi boccioli per vero amor mio.

L’acqua che assaggio e’ calda e salata come il mare,

e viene da un paese lontano come la salute.

Tulips di Sylvia Plath

The tulips are too excitable, it is winter here.

Look how white everything is, how quiet, how snowed-in

I am learning peacefulness, lying by myself quietly

As the light lies on these white walls, this bed, these hands.

I am nobody; I have nothing to do with explosions.

I have given my name and my day-clothes up to the nurses

And my history to the anaesthetist and my body to surgeons.

They have propped my head between the pillow and the sheet-cuff

Like an eye between two white lids that will not shut.

Stupid pupil, it has to take everything in.

The nurses pass and pass, they are no trouble,

They pass the way gulls pass inland in their white caps,

Doing things with their hands, one just the same as another,

So it is impossible to tell how many there are.

My body is a pebble to them, they tend it as water

Tends to the pebbles it must run over, smoothing them gently.

They bring me numbness in their bright needles, they bring me sleep.

Now I have lost myself I am sick of baggage —-

My patent leather overnight case like a black pillbox,

My husband and child smiling out of the family photo;

Their smiles catch onto my skin, little smiling hooks.

I have let things slip, a thirty-year-old cargo boat

Stubbornly hanging on to my name and address.

They have swabbed me clear of my loving associations.

Scared and bare on the green plastic-pillowed trolley

I watched my teaset, my bureaus of linen, my books

Sink out of sight, and the water went over my head.

I am a nun now, I have never been so pure.

I didn’t want any flowers, I only wanted

To lie with my hands turned up and be utterly empty.

How free it is, you have no idea how free —-

The peacefulness is so big it dazes you,

And it asks nothing, a name tag, a few trinkets.

It is what the dead close on, finally; I imagine them

Shutting their mouths on it, like a Communion tablet.

The tulips are too red in the first place, they hurt me.

Even through the gift paper I could hear them breathe

Lightly, through their white swaddlings, like an awful baby.

Their redness talks to my wound, it corresponds.

They are subtle: they seem to float, though they weigh me down,

Upsetting me with their sudden tongues and their colour,

A dozen red lead sinkers round my neck.

Nobody watched me before, now I am watched.

The tulips turn to me, and the window behind me

Where once a day the light slowly widens and slowly thins,

And I see myself, flat, ridiculous, a cut-paper shadow

Between the eye of the sun and the eyes of the tulips,

And I hve no face, I have wanted to efface myself.

The vivid tulips eat my oxygen.

Before they came the air was calm enough,

Coming and going, breath by breath, without any fuss.

Then the tulips filled it up like a loud noise.

Now the air snags and eddies round them the way a river

Snags and eddies round a sunken rust-red engine.

They concentrate my attention, that was happy

Playing and resting without committing itself.

The walls, also, seem to be warming themselves.

The tulips should be behind bars like dangerous animals;

They are opening like the mouth of some great African cat,

And I am aware of my heart: it opens and closes

Its bowl of red blooms out of sheer love of me.

The water I taste is warm and salt, like the sea,

And comes from a country far away as health.

Sylvia Plath

Sylvia Plath nasce a Boston il 27 ottobre del 1932. Dimostra passione e talento precoci per la scrittura, pubblicando la sua prima poesia all’età di otto anni. Nello stesso periodo, il padre subisce l’amputazione di una gamba e muore, in seguito alle complicazioni di un diabete mellito diagnosticato troppo tardi, il 5 ottobre 1940.

La perdita del padre lascia un segno indelebile nella vita della poetessa. Sylvia Plath soffre durante tutta la sua vita adulta di una grave forma di depressione che si alterna a periodi di intensa vitalità. Le sue poesie sono intrise, infatti, di elementi cupi e destabilizzanti frammisti a momenti di sincera meraviglia e forte dinamismo.

Il 26 Agosto del 1953 Sylvia Plath tenta per la prima volta il suicidio. A Cambridge, conosce il poeta inglese Ted Hughes, che sposa nel 1956. Dall’unione dei due autori nascono due figli, ma la separazione è dietro l’angolo: Sylvia e Ted divorziano infatti pochi anni dopo le nozze, nel 1962.

Sylvia Plath muore poco dopo, suicida: l’11 febbraio del 1963.