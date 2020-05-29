Da oggi, venerdì 29 maggio, è disponibile in radio e in tutte le piattaforme streaming “Better Days – Giorni migliori”, la canzone nata dalla collaborazione tra i Negramaro e gli One Republic. Un incontro nato quasi per caso grazie ad un servizio alla CNN dove si raccontava l’emergenza Coronavirus. Lì Ryan Tedder, leader degli One Republic, scopre la voce di Giuliano Sangiorgi e decide di creare questa speciale collaborazione. Il cantante salentino aveva partecipato ai vari flashmob musicali dei primi giorni di quarantena esibendosi dal balcone di casa e attirando l’attenzione dei social.

Il testo di Better Days

Oh, I know that there’ll be better days

Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way

May we never ever shed another tear for today

‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days

Apro gli occhi e sono a Roma

Tu sai dirmi che anno sei?

Ogni giorno si va tutti in scena

In un film che non parte mai

Dai balconi, un pezzo di noi

Racconta che fai, racconta chi sei

E non si muove più una foglia

Io chiudo gli occhi e penso a lei

Oh, I know that there’ll be better days

Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way

May we never ever shed another tear for today

‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days

Been waking up to a new year (sveglio già un giorno)

Got the past million miles away (in che anno sei?)

I been waking up with a new fear (la paura che io sento)

But I know it’ll wash away

Whatever you do, don’t worry ‘bout me

I’m thinking ‘bout you, don’t worry ‘bout us

‘Cause in the morning everything can change, yeah

And time will tell you it does

Oh, I know that there’ll be better days

Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way

May we never ever shed another tear for today

‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days

Better days (Better days)

Better days (Better days)

May we never ever shed another tear for today

‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days

May we never ever shed another tear for today

‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days.

