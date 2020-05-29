Da oggi, venerdì 29 maggio, è disponibile in radio e in tutte le piattaforme streaming “Better Days – Giorni migliori”, la canzone nata dalla collaborazione tra i Negramaro e gli One Republic. Un incontro nato quasi per caso grazie ad un servizio alla CNN dove si raccontava l’emergenza Coronavirus. Lì Ryan Tedder, leader degli One Republic, scopre la voce di Giuliano Sangiorgi e decide di creare questa speciale collaborazione. Il cantante salentino aveva partecipato ai vari flashmob musicali dei primi giorni di quarantena esibendosi dal balcone di casa e attirando l’attenzione dei social.
Il testo di Better Days
Oh, I know that there’ll be better days
Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way
May we never ever shed another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days
Apro gli occhi e sono a Roma
Tu sai dirmi che anno sei?
Ogni giorno si va tutti in scena
In un film che non parte mai
Dai balconi, un pezzo di noi
Racconta che fai, racconta chi sei
E non si muove più una foglia
Io chiudo gli occhi e penso a lei
Oh, I know that there’ll be better days
Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way
May we never ever shed another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days
Been waking up to a new year (sveglio già un giorno)
Got the past million miles away (in che anno sei?)
I been waking up with a new fear (la paura che io sento)
But I know it’ll wash away
Whatever you do, don’t worry ‘bout me
I’m thinking ‘bout you, don’t worry ‘bout us
‘Cause in the morning everything can change, yeah
And time will tell you it does
Oh, I know that there’ll be better days
Oh, that sunshine ‘bout to come my way
May we never ever shed another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days
Better days (Better days)
Better days (Better days)
May we never ever shed another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days
May we never ever shed another tear for today
‘Cause oh, I know that there’ll be better days.