Sono finalmente arrivate le nomination tanto attese per i Golden Globes 2021. Tre registe donne nominate: Emerald Fennell, Chloé Zhao e Regina King, rispettivamente per Una donna promettente, Nomadland e Quella notte a Miami. I film con più nomination sono: sono Mank e Il processo ai Chicago 7, tra le serie The Crown. Questo premio viene Hollywood Foreign Press Association, un’associazione di giornalisti che si occupano di cinema e televisione di tutto il mondo.

In attesa del 28 febbraio queste sono le nomination.

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing: Le verità non dette

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Miglior serie tv comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Miglior film straniero

Another Round

La Llorona

The life ahead (La vita davanti a sé)

Minari

Two of Us

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing: Le verità non dette

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird – La storia di John Brown

Mark Ruffalo – Un volto, due destini – I Know This Much is True

Miglior miniserie

Normal People (BBC/ Hulu)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (BBC1/ Amazon Prime video)

The Undoing: Le verità non dette (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Miglior colonna sonora originale

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson – Tenet

James Newton Howard – Notizie dal mondo

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – Soul

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing: Le verità non dette

Miglior sceneggiatura

Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7

Florian Zeller e Christopher Hampton – The Father

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Miglior film d’animazione

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria

Soul

Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat: Seguito di film cinema

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – La vita straordinaria di David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Spring

Miglior regista

Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – Quella notte a Miami…

Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Miglior serie drammatica

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – Notizie dal mondo

Miglior canzone

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7

“Io Sì (Seen)” – The life ahead (La vita davanti a sé)

“Speak Now” – Quella notte a Miami…

“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – Fino all’ultimo indizio

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. – Quella notte a Miami…

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente

Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical

Maria Bakalova – Borat: Seguito di film cinema

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim –The Mauritanian

Miglior film musical o commedia

Borat: Seguito di film cinema

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Miglior film drammatico

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Una donna promettente

Il processo ai Chicago 7

