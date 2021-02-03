le nomination

Golden Globes 2021, ecco le nomination: per la prima volta tre donne registe

Sono appena usciti i nomi per i candidati ai Golden Globes 2021! È la prima volta con tre registe donne in lizza per l'ambito riconoscimento
Golden Globes 2021, ecco le nomination: per la prima volta tre donne registe

Sono finalmente arrivate le nomination tanto attese per i Golden Globes 2021. Tre registe donne nominate: Emerald Fennell, Chloé Zhao e Regina King, rispettivamente per Una donna promettente, Nomadland e Quella notte a Miami. I film con più nomination sono: sono Mank e Il processo ai Chicago 7, tra le serie The Crown. Questo premio viene Hollywood Foreign Press Association, un’associazione di giornalisti che si occupano di cinema e televisione di tutto il mondo.

In attesa del 28 febbraio queste sono le nomination.

Miglior attrice in una miniserie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing: Le verità non dette
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Miglior serie tv comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Miglior film straniero

Another Round
La Llorona
The life ahead (La vita davanti a sé)
Minari
Two of Us

Miglior attore in una miniserie

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing: Le verità non dette
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird – La storia di John Brown
Mark Ruffalo – Un volto, due destini – I Know This Much is True

Miglior miniserie

Normal People (BBC/ Hulu)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (BBC1/ Amazon Prime video)
The Undoing: Le verità non dette (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Miglior colonna sonora originale

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
James Newton Howard – Notizie dal mondo
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – Soul

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing: Le verità non dette

Miglior sceneggiatura

Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente
Jack Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Florian Zeller e Christopher Hampton – The Father
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Miglior film d’animazione

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria
Soul
Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat: Seguito di film cinema
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – La vita straordinaria di David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Spring

Miglior regista

Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – Quella notte a Miami…
Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Miglior serie drammatica

The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Ratched (Netflix)

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – Notizie dal mondo

Miglior canzone

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7
“Io Sì (Seen)” – The life ahead (La vita davanti a sé)
“Speak Now” – Quella notte a Miami…
“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – Fino all’ultimo indizio
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr. – Quella notte a Miami…

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente

Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical

Maria Bakalova – Borat: Seguito di film cinema
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim –The Mauritanian

Miglior film musical o commedia

Borat: Seguito di film cinema
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Miglior film drammatico

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Una donna promettente
Il processo ai Chicago 7

© Riproduzione Riservata
Commenti