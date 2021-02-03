Sono finalmente arrivate le nomination tanto attese per i Golden Globes 2021. Tre registe donne nominate: Emerald Fennell, Chloé Zhao e Regina King, rispettivamente per Una donna promettente, Nomadland e Quella notte a Miami. I film con più nomination sono: sono Mank e Il processo ai Chicago 7, tra le serie The Crown. Questo premio viene Hollywood Foreign Press Association, un’associazione di giornalisti che si occupano di cinema e televisione di tutto il mondo.
In attesa del 28 febbraio queste sono le nomination.
Miglior attrice in una miniserie
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing: Le verità non dette
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Miglior serie tv comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Miglior film straniero
Another Round
La Llorona
The life ahead (La vita davanti a sé)
Minari
Two of Us
Miglior attore in una miniserie
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing: Le verità non dette
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird – La storia di John Brown
Mark Ruffalo – Un volto, due destini – I Know This Much is True
Miglior miniserie
Normal People (BBC/ Hulu)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (BBC1/ Amazon Prime video)
The Undoing: Le verità non dette (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Gillian Anderson – The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Miglior colonna sonora originale
Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson – Tenet
James Newton Howard – Notizie dal mondo
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste – Soul
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
John Boyega – Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson – Sfida al presidente – The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing: Le verità non dette
Miglior sceneggiatura
Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente
Jack Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Florian Zeller e Christopher Hampton – The Father
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Miglior film d’animazione
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria
Soul
Wolfwalkers – Il popolo dei lupi
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat: Seguito di film cinema
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – La vita straordinaria di David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Spring
Miglior regista
Emerald Fennell – Una donna promettente
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – Quella notte a Miami…
Aaron Sorkin – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Miglior serie drammatica
The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Ratched (Netflix)
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – Notizie dal mondo
Miglior canzone
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – Il processo ai Chicago 7
“Io Sì (Seen)” – The life ahead (La vita davanti a sé)
“Speak Now” – Quella notte a Miami…
“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
Sacha Baron Cohen – Il processo ai Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – Fino all’ultimo indizio
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr. – Quella notte a Miami…
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Una donna promettente
Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical
Maria Bakalova – Borat: Seguito di film cinema
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim –The Mauritanian
Miglior film musical o commedia
Borat: Seguito di film cinema
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Miglior film drammatico
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Una donna promettente
Il processo ai Chicago 7