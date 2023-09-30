L’autunno ha da sempre ispirato i più grandi scrittori. Noi abbiamo selezionato 15 citazioni tratte dai libi in lingua originale e per alcuni anche dall’edizione inglese.

Alcune delle citazioni selezionate non esiste l’edizione italiana.

Quindi, abbiamo coinvolto degli esperti traduttori per offrire la versione in italiano della citazione.

Un percorso mirato, per capire come cambiano i modelli espressivi a seconda della lingua, anche quando il tema e le emozioni sono le stesse.

In questa ricerca abbiamo compreso quanta magia riesce a donare l’autunno.

Anche se siamo convinti che ogni stagione diventa inevitabilmente musa ispiratrice degli autori di ogni parte del Pianeta.

Le citazioni più belle dei libri sull’autunno

1.

In nessun altro momento (come in autunno) la terra emanail suo profumo, un profumo di terra matura; un odore che non è in alcun modo inferiore al profumo del mare, più amaro dove si confonde con i sapori, e molto più dolce dove puoi sentirlo mentre sfiori i primi suoni. Contiene la profondità dentro di sé, il buio, qualcosa di simile alla morte.

Lettere su Cezanne di Rainer Maria Rilke

At no other time (than autumn) does the earth let itself be inhaled in one smell, the ripe earth; in a smell that is in no way inferior to the smell of the sea, bitter where it borders on taste, and more honeysweet where you feel it touching the first sounds. Containing depth within itself, darkness, something of the grave almost.

Letters on Cézanne, Rainer Maria Rilke

2.

Il suo piacere nel camminare deriva dall’esercizio quotidiano, dalla vista degli ultimi sorrisi dell’anno sulle fulve foglie e sulle siepi appassite, e dal ripetere a sé stessa alcune delle mille descrizioni poetiche esistenti sull’autunno – quella stagione di peculiaree inesauribile influenza sull’idea di sapore e tenerezza – quella stagione che ha estirpato ad ogni poeta degno di esser letto un qualche tentativo di descrizione o qualche traccia di sentimento.

Persuasuione di Jane Austen

Her pleasure in the walk must arise from the exercise and the day, from the view of the last smiles of the year upon the tawny leaves and withered hedges, and from repeating to herself some few of the thousand poetical descriptions extant of autumn — that season of peculiar and inexhaustible influence on the mind of taste and tenderness — that season which has drawn from every poet worthy of being read some attempt at description, or some lines of feeling.

Persuasion, Jane Austen

3.

Le strade del Sussex sono davvero belle in autunno. Ho cominciato a fare lunghe passeggiate nella isolata campagna tra l’abbondante oro e la magnificenza dell’anno che sta terminando, donandomi ai profumi della terra e ai venti del cielo e a tutta la magia della campagna che è investita del ruolo di guaritrice dell’anima.

Ho saltato il muro di Monica Baldwin

The Sussex lanes were very lovely in the autumn. I started going for long lone country walks among the spendthrift gold and glory of the year-end, giving myself up to the earth-scents and the sky-winds and all the magic of the countryside which is ordained for the healing of the soul.

I Leap Over the Wall, Monica Baldwin

4.

Era di nuovo Ottobre.. un glorioso Ottobre, tutto rosso e oro, con dolci mattine quando le valli erano piene di delicata nebbia come se lo spirito dell’autunno l’avesse versata per farla prosciugare dal sole – ametista, perla, argento, rosa e blu fumo. La rugiada era così densa che i campi brillavano come vestiti d’argento e c’erano mucchi di foglie fruscianti che attraversavano le cavità degli alberi dalle molte radici.

Anna dai capelli rossi, Lucy Maud Montgomery

It was October again … a glorious October, all red and gold, with mellow mornings when the valleys were filled with delicate mists as if the spirit of autumn had poured them in for the sun to drain — amethyst, pearl, silver, rose, and smoke-blue. The dews were so heavy that the fields glistened like cloth of silver and there were such heaps of rustling leaves in the hollows of many-stemmed woods to run crisply through.

Premium Collection, Lucy Maud Montgomery

5.

Il maturo, il mese d’oro è tornato di nuovo e in Virginia le ghiande stanno cadendo dagli alberi. Il gelo rende più acuta la melodia delle stagioni e tutti gli esseri viventi sulla terra fanno ritorno a casa… i campi sono stati mietuti, i granai sono pieni, i bidoni vengono riempiti fino all’orlo di grasso, e traboccano di sidro proveniente dallo York Imperiale. L’ ape sonnecchia in mezzo ai vitigni, la mosca diventa vecchia, grassa e triste, ronza forte, striscia lentamente, rabbrividisce e si addormenta profondamente sul davanzale e sul soffitto, il sole tramonta sanguigno e il polline attraversa i campi imbruniti e falciati del vecchio Ottobre.

Il fiume e il tempo di Thomas Wolfe

The ripe, the golden month has come again, and in Virginia the chinkapins are falling. Frost sharps the middle music of the seasons, and all things living on the earth turn home again … the fields are cut, the granaries are full, the bins are loaded to the brim with fatness, and from the cider-press the rich brown oozings of the York Imperials run. The bee bores to the belly of the grape, the fly gets old and fat and blue, he buzzes loud, crawls slow, creeps heavily to death on sill and ceiling, the sun goes down in blood and pollen across the bronzed and mown fields of the old October.

Of Time and the River, Thomas Wolfe

6.

C’era una velo vaporoso di morbida nebbia che oscurava, ma non nascondeva, tutti gli oggetti, dando loro tonalità lilla, poiché il sole non si era pienamente levato; un pettirosso cantava cinguettando… Le foglie erano più splendide che mai; il primo tocco di gelo le avrebbe gettate tutte al suolo. Già un paio di esse stanno fluttuando verso terra, ambra e oro neibassi raggi del sol calante.

Nord e Sud di Elizabeth Gaskell

There was a filmy veil of soft dull mist obscuring, but not hiding, all objects, giving them a lilac hue, for the sun had not yet fully set; a robin was singing … The leaves were more gorgeous than ever; the first touch of frost would lay them all low to the ground. Already one or two kept constantly floating down, amber and golden in the low slanting sun-rays.

North and South, Elizabeth Gaskell

7.

Nell’intero corso dell’anno non ci sono giorni deliziosi quanto quelli del dolce Ottobre, quando gli alberi sono spogli sotto un cielo mite e le foglie rosse ricoprono la strada e puoi sentire il soffio dell’inverno, mattina e sera – nessun giorno così calmo, così teneramente solenne e con una tale tranquillità riverente nell’aria.

An Essay on an Old Subject di Alexander Smith

In the entire circle of the year there are no days so delightful as those of a fine October, when the trees are bare to the mild heavens, and the red leaves bestrew the road, and you can feel the breath of winter, morning and evening — no days so calm, so tenderly solemn, and with such a reverent meekness in the air.

An Essay on an Old Subject, Alexander Smith

8.

Dopo i silenziosi e appassionati giorni di Settembre, il sole di Ottobre riempiva il mondo con un dolce tepore… Gli aceri di fronte alla porta di casa sono infuocati come una gigantesca torcia rossa. Le quercelungola stradabrillavano digialloe bronzo. I campi erano distesi come un tappeto di gioielli, smeraldi, topazi e granati. Ovunque lei camminasse il colore urlava e cantava intorno a lei… Nel mese di Ottobre ogni cosa meravigliosa e inaspettata può essere possibile.

The Witch of Blackbird Pond di Elizabeth George Speare

After the keen still days of September, the October sun filled the world with mellow warmth… The maple tree in front of the doorstep burned like a gigantic red torch. The oaks along the roadway glowed yellow and bronze. The fields stretched like a carpet of jewels, emerald and topaz and garnet. Everywhere she walked the color shouted and sang around her … In Octoberanywonderfulunexpectedthingmight be possible.

The Witch of Blackbird Pond, Elizabeth George Speare

9.

Chiudi forte gli occhi, stringili più forte che puoi, e pensa a tutti i tuoi autunni preferiti,nitidi e perfetti, tutti legati assieme come una pila di carte. Questo è come appare, la terribile, meravigliosa brillantezza dei colori fatati. Prova ad annusare il duro, pallido legno che emana un pungente fumo verde nel pomeriggio. Per sentire il piacevole sole dorato sulla tua pelle, più dolce e piacevole e più prezioso persino della luce del tuo angolo da lettura preferito al termine della giornata.

The Girl Who Circumnavigated Fairyland in a Ship of Her Own Making di Catherynne M. Valente

Squeeze your eyes closed, as tight as you can, and think of all your favorite autumns, crisp and perfect, all bound up together like a stack of cards. That is what it is like, the awful, wonderful brightness of Fairy colors. Try to smell the hard, pale wood sending up sharp, green smoke into the afternoon. To feel the mellow, golden sun on your skin, more gentle and cozier and more golden than even the light of your favorite reading nook at the close of the day.

The Girl Who Circumnavigated Fairyland in a Ship of Her Own Making, Catherynne M. Valente

10.

Quella vecchia sensazione di Settembre, rimasta dai giorni di scuola, dell’estate scorsa, le vacanze quasi finite, la raccolta dei doveri, libri e calcio nell’aria… Un altro autunno, un’altra pagina girata: c’era qualcosa di giubileo in quell’annuale inizio dell’autunno, come se gli errori dello scorso anno fossero stati spazzati via dall’estate.

Angolo di riposo di Wallace Stegner

That old September feeling, left over from school days, of summer passing, vacation nearly done, obligations gathering, books and football in the air … Another fall, another turned page: there was something of jubilee in that annual autumnal beginning, as if last year’s mistakes had been wiped clean by summer.

Angle of Repose, Wallace Stegner

11.

Autunno: fiamma brillante prima del torpore invernale; raccolta; arancio, oro, ambra; notti fresche e l’odore del fuoco. Le nostre strade alberate sono infuocate, le nostre cucine sono colme dell’odore della nostalgia: mele che ribollono nella salsa, zucca tostata, cannella, noce moscata, sidro, il calore stesso. Le foglie che scintillano con colori selvaggi appena prima di morire sono lo spettacolo più vecchio del mondo, e tutto ciò che vediamo sta festeggiando con un ultimo violentemente colorato urrà prima del bianco e nero e del silenzio dell’inverno. L’autunno ci implora di danzare e cantare e scrivere con lo stesso dramma e ardore.

Bittersweet di Shauna Niequist

Fall: bright flame before winter’s deadness; harvest; orange, gold, amber; cool nights and the smell of fire. Our tree-lined streets are set ablaze, our kitchens filled with the smells of nostalgia: apples bubbling into sauce, roasting squash, cinnamon, nutmeg, cider, warmth itself. The leaves as they spark into wild color just before they die are the world’s oldest performance art, and everything we see is celebrating one last violently hued hurrah before the black and white and silence of winter. Fall is begging for us to dance and sing and write with just the same drama and blaze.

Bittersweet, Shauna Niequist

12.

Scavò così profondamente nei sentimenti della donna, che cercando l’interesse trovò l’amore, perché per fare in modo che lei gli volesse bene finì per voler- le bene. Petra Cotes, da parte sua, gli voleva sempre più bene a mano a mano che sentiva aumen- tare il suo affetto, e fu così che nella pienezza dell’autunno tornò a credere nella superstizione giovanile che la povertà fosse una schiavitù dell’amore. Entrambi rievocarono allora come un fa- stidio le baldorie insensate, la ricchezza fastosa e la fornicazione sfrenata, e si rammaricavano pensando quanta vita gli era costata ritrovare il paradiso della solitudine a due. Pazzamente in- namorati in capo a tanti anni di complicità sterile, godevano del miracolo di vole rsi bene tanto a tavola quanto a letto, e giunsero a essere cos ì felici, che quando erano ormai due vecchi sfiniti continua vano ancora a ruzzare come coniglietti e a litigare come cani.

Cent’anni di Solitudine di Gabriel García Márquez

Escarbó tan profundamente en los sentimientos de ella, que buscando el interés encontró el amor, porque tratando de que ella lo quisiera terminó por quererla. Petra Cotes, por su parte, lo iba queriendo más a medida que sentía aumentar su cariño, y fue así como en la plenitud del otoño volvió a creer en la superstición juvenil de que la pobreza era una servidumbre del amor. Ambos evocaban entonces como un estorbo las parrandas desatinadas, la riqueza aparatosa y la fornicación sin frenos, y se lamentaban de cuánta vida les había costado encontrar el paraíso de la soledad compartida. Locamente enamorados al cabo de tantos años de complicidad estéril, gozaban con el milagro de quererse tanto en la mesa como en la cama, y llegaron a ser tan felices, que todavía cuando eran dos ancianos agotados seguían retozando como conejitos y peleándose como perros.

Cien años de soledad, Gabriel García Márquez

He dug so deeply into her sentiments that in search of interest he found love, because by trying to make her love him he ended up falling in love with her. Petra Cotes, for her part, loved him more and more as she felt his love increasing, and that was how in the ripeness of autumn she began to believe once more in the youthful superstition that poverty was the servitude of love. Both looked back then on the wild revelry, the gaudy wealth, and the unbridled fornication as an annoyance and they lamented that it had cost them so much of their lives to find the paradise of shared solitude. Madly in love after so many years of sterile complicity, they enjoyed the miracle of living each other as much at the table as in bed, and they grew to be so happy that even when they were two worn-out people they kept on blooming like little children and playing together like dogs.

One Hundred Years of Solitude, Gabriel García Márquez

13.

Si sorprendeva spesso, soprattutto in autunno, a vagheggiare di zone selvagge, e nei suoi sogni apparivano strane visioni di montagne sconosciute. Incominciò a dirsi: “Forse attraverserò il Fiume, un giorno”, ma l’altra parte di lui stesso rispondeva sempre ed invariabilmente: “Non ancora”.

La Compagnia dell’Anello, J.R.R Tolkien

He found himself wondering at times, especially in the autumn, about the wild lands, and strange visions of mountains that he had never seen came into his dreams. He began to say to himself: “Perhaps I shall cross the River myself one day.” To which the other half of his mind always replied: “Not yet”.

The Fellowship of the Ring, J.R.R. Tolkien

14.

Adoro guardare la sottile nebbia della notte che si avvicina,

Le finestre e le stelle si illuminarono, una ad una,

Fiumi di fumo scuro si riversano pigramente verso l’alto,

E la luna sorge e li fa argentare. Vedrò

Le primavere, le estati e gli autunni passano lentamente;

E quando il vecchio Inverno accosta al vetro la sua faccia inespressiva,

Chiuderò tutte le persiane, tirerò le tende,

E costruiscimi maestosi palazzi al lume di candela.

I Fiori del Male di Charles Baudelaire

II est doux, à travers les brumes, de voir naître

L’étoile dans l’azur, la lampe à la fenêtre

Les fleuves de charbon monter au firmament

Et la lune verser son pâle enchantement.

Je verrai les printemps, les étés, les automnes;

Et quand viendra l’hiver aux neiges monotones,

Je fermerai partout portières et volets

Pour bâtir dans la nuit mes féeriques palais

Fleurs du mal, Charles Baudelaire

I love to watch the fine mist of the night come on,

The windows and the stars illumined, one by one,

The rivers of dark smoke pour upward lazily,

And the moon rise and turn them silver. I shall see

The springs, the summers, and the autumns slowly pass;

And when old Winter puts his blank face to the glass,

I shall close all my shutters, pull the curtains tight,

And build me stately palaces by candlelight.

Flowers of evil, Charles Baudelaire

15.

Cerco verità e bellezza nella trasparenza d’una foglia d’autunno, nella forma perfetta di una conchiglia sulla spiaggia, nella curva d’una schiena femminile, nella consistenza d’un vecchio tronco d’albero e anche in altre sfuggenti forme della realtà.

Ritratto in Seppia, Isabel Allende

I seek truth and beauty in the transparency of an autumn leaf, in the perfect form of a seashell on the beach, in the curve of a woman’s back, in the texture of an ancient tree trunk, but also in the elusive forms of reality.

Portrait in Sepia, Isabel Allende

