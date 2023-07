“Tu non sei”, la profonda poesia di Erin Hanson erroneamente attribuita ad Hemingway

Una poesia che parla di pregiudizi ed accettazione, toccando corde profonde con grande semplicità. “Tu non sei” è un bellissimo componimento nato dalla penna di Erin Hanson che ha circolato a lungo sul web erroneamente attribuito ad Ernest Hemingway.

You are not your age,

nor the size of clothes you wear,

You are not a weight,

or the color of your hair.

You are not your name,

or the dimples in your cheeks.

You are all the books you read,

and all the words you speak.

You are your croaky morning voice,

and the smiles you try to hide.

You’re the sweetness in your laughter,

and every tear you’ve cried.

You’re the songs you sing so loudly

when you know you’re all alone.

You’re the places that you’ve been to,

and the one that you call home.

You’re the things that you believe in,

and the people whom you love.

You’re the photos in your bedroom,

and the future you dream of.

You’re made of so much beauty,

but it seems that you forgot

When you decided that you were defined

by all the things you’re not.