“Nebbiosi monti gelati”, il malinconico canto di J.R.R. Tolkien

“Nebbiosi monti gelati” è uno dei canti più celebri composti da J.R.R. Tolkien, di cui oggi ricordiamo l’anniversario della scomparsa. Nato in Sudafrica il 3 gennaio del 1892 e scomparso in Inghilterra il 2 settembre del 1973, Tolkien ha dato vita ai più importanti capolavori di high fantasy di tutti i tempi: “Lo Hobbit“, “Il Signore degli Anelli” e “Il Silmarillion“.

Creatore di mondi e di idiomi, J.R.R. Tolkien ha creato un vero e proprio universo parallelo, un mondo in cui uomini, nani, hobbit, elfi, orchi e stregoni convivono in un equilibrio assai instabile, proprio come accade nel nostro di mondo, quello reale. Le opere di Tolkien, infatti, sono profondamente legate alla nostra storia, da cui attingono vicende, atmosfere, paure, sogni e speranze.

In occasione dell’anniversario di J.R.R. Tolkien, vogliamo ricordare il grande scrittore e filologo attraverso “Nebbiosi monti gelati” – in inglese “Far over the Misty mountains cold” – un canto intonato dai Nani nel primo capitolo de “Lo Hobbit” (dal titolo “Una festa inaspettata”).

Nebbiosi monti gelati di J.R.R. Tolkien

Lontan sui nebbiosi monti gelati

in antri fondi, oscuri, desolati,

prima che sorga il sol dobbiamo andare

i pallidi a cercar ori incantati.

Faceano i nani un dì magiche gesta,

battendo mazze qual campane a festa

dove dorme laggiù tetro un mistero

negli antri sotto la rocciosa cresta.

Per prenci antichi, degli elfi signori,

gli accumulati e balenanti ori

lavoravano ad arte, il dì ghermendo

per dare a gemme d’elsa altri splendori.

Trapuntavan di stelle le collane

i serti con baglior di drago immane,

poscia in ritorto fil di sole e luna

intessevan le luci in filigrane.

Lontan sui nebbiosi monti gelati

in antri fondi, oscuri, desolati,

prima che sorga il sol dobbiamo andare

per esigere i nostri ori obliati.

Calici ed arpe cesellavan d’oro

e dove gli uomini non scavan, loro

vissero a lungo, ma dei lieti canti

né uom né elfo sentì mai il coro.

I pini sulle alture eran ruggenti,

alti gemevan nella notte i venti.

Rosso era il fuoco e distruggeva tutto,

gli alberi come torce eran splendenti.

Le campane s’udian per la vallata

e la faccia di ognun era sbiancata;

del fuoco più crudel, l’ira del drago

distrusse torri e case all’impazzata

Fumava il monte nel chiaror lunare;

i nani udir la morte ecco avanzare.

La casa abbandonarono, morendo

di sotto il drago nel chiaror lunare.

Lontan sui nebbiosi monti gelati

in antri fondi, oscuri, desolati,

prima che sorga il sol dobbiamo andare

a riaver l’arpe e l’oro a noi strappati.

La versione originale di Nebbiosi monti gelati

Far over the misty mountains cold

To dungeons deep and caverns old

We must away ere break of day

To seek the pale enchanted gold.

The dwarves of yore made mighty spells,

While hammers fell like ringing bells

In places deep, where dark things sleep,

In hollow halls beneath the fells.

For ancient king and elvish lord

There many a gleaming golden hoard

They shaped and wrought, and light they caught

To hide in gems on hilt of sword.

On silver necklaces they strung

The flowering stars, on crowns they hung

The dragon-fire, in twisted wire

They meshed the light of moon and sun.

Far over the misty mountains cold

To dungeons deep and caverns old

We must away, ere break of day,

To claim our long-forgotten gold.

Goblets they carved there for themselves

And harps of gold; where no man delves

There lay they long, and many a song

Was sung unheard by men or elves.

The pines were roaring on the height,

The winds were moaning in the night.

The fire was red, it flaming spread;

The trees like torches blazed with light.

The bells were ringing in the dale

And men looked up with faces pale;

Then dragon’s ire more fierce than fire

Laid low their towers and houses frail.

The mountain smoked beneath the moon;

The dwarves, they heard the tramp of doom.

They fled their hall, to dying fall

Beneath his feet, beneath the moon.

Far over the misty mountains grim

To dungeons deep and caverns dim

We must away, ere break of day,

To win our harps and gold from him!