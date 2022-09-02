“Nebbiosi monti gelati”, il malinconico canto di J.R.R. Tolkien

“Nebbiosi monti gelati” è uno dei canti più celebri composti da J.R.R. Tolkien, di cui oggi ricordiamo l’anniversario della scomparsa. Nato in Sudafrica il 3 gennaio del 1892 e scomparso in Inghilterra il 2 settembre del 1973, Tolkien ha dato vita ai più importanti capolavori di high fantasy di tutti i tempi: “Lo Hobbit“, “Il Signore degli Anelli” e “Il Silmarillion“.
Creatore di mondi e di idiomi, J.R.R. Tolkien ha creato un vero e proprio universo parallelo, un mondo in cui uomini, nani, hobbit, elfi, orchi e stregoni convivono in un equilibrio assai instabile, proprio come accade nel nostro di mondo, quello reale. Le opere di Tolkien, infatti, sono profondamente legate alla nostra storia, da cui attingono vicende, atmosfere, paure, sogni e speranze.
In occasione dell’anniversario di J.R.R. Tolkien, vogliamo ricordare il grande scrittore e filologo attraverso “Nebbiosi monti gelati” – in inglese “Far over the Misty mountains cold” – un canto intonato dai Nani nel primo capitolo de “Lo Hobbit” (dal titolo “Una festa inaspettata”).
Nebbiosi monti gelati di J.R.R. Tolkien
Lontan sui nebbiosi monti gelati
in antri fondi, oscuri, desolati,
prima che sorga il sol dobbiamo andare
i pallidi a cercar ori incantati.
Faceano i nani un dì magiche gesta,
battendo mazze qual campane a festa
dove dorme laggiù tetro un mistero
negli antri sotto la rocciosa cresta.
Per prenci antichi, degli elfi signori,
gli accumulati e balenanti ori
lavoravano ad arte, il dì ghermendo
per dare a gemme d’elsa altri splendori.
Trapuntavan di stelle le collane
i serti con baglior di drago immane,
poscia in ritorto fil di sole e luna
intessevan le luci in filigrane.
Lontan sui nebbiosi monti gelati
in antri fondi, oscuri, desolati,
prima che sorga il sol dobbiamo andare
per esigere i nostri ori obliati.
Calici ed arpe cesellavan d’oro
e dove gli uomini non scavan, loro
vissero a lungo, ma dei lieti canti
né uom né elfo sentì mai il coro.
I pini sulle alture eran ruggenti,
alti gemevan nella notte i venti.
Rosso era il fuoco e distruggeva tutto,
gli alberi come torce eran splendenti.
Le campane s’udian per la vallata
e la faccia di ognun era sbiancata;
del fuoco più crudel, l’ira del drago
distrusse torri e case all’impazzata
Fumava il monte nel chiaror lunare;
i nani udir la morte ecco avanzare.
La casa abbandonarono, morendo
di sotto il drago nel chiaror lunare.
Lontan sui nebbiosi monti gelati
in antri fondi, oscuri, desolati,
prima che sorga il sol dobbiamo andare
a riaver l’arpe e l’oro a noi strappati.
La versione originale di Nebbiosi monti gelati
Far over the misty mountains cold
To dungeons deep and caverns old
We must away ere break of day
To seek the pale enchanted gold.
The dwarves of yore made mighty spells,
While hammers fell like ringing bells
In places deep, where dark things sleep,
In hollow halls beneath the fells.
For ancient king and elvish lord
There many a gleaming golden hoard
They shaped and wrought, and light they caught
To hide in gems on hilt of sword.
On silver necklaces they strung
The flowering stars, on crowns they hung
The dragon-fire, in twisted wire
They meshed the light of moon and sun.
Far over the misty mountains cold
To dungeons deep and caverns old
We must away, ere break of day,
To claim our long-forgotten gold.
Goblets they carved there for themselves
And harps of gold; where no man delves
There lay they long, and many a song
Was sung unheard by men or elves.
The pines were roaring on the height,
The winds were moaning in the night.
The fire was red, it flaming spread;
The trees like torches blazed with light.
The bells were ringing in the dale
And men looked up with faces pale;
Then dragon’s ire more fierce than fire
Laid low their towers and houses frail.
The mountain smoked beneath the moon;
The dwarves, they heard the tramp of doom.
They fled their hall, to dying fall
Beneath his feet, beneath the moon.
Far over the misty mountains grim
To dungeons deep and caverns dim
We must away, ere break of day,
To win our harps and gold from him!