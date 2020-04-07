Coronavirus

Coronavirus, J.K. Rowling ha avuto i sintomi, ma ora è guarita

L'autrice della saga di Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, ha rivelato di aver avuto "tutti i sintomi" del Coronavirus ma di essere adesso "completamente guarita"
L’autrice della saga di Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, ha rivelato di aver avuto “tutti i sintomi” del Coronavirus ma di essere adesso “completamente guarita”. In un post su Twitter la scrittrice – che non è stata sottoposta ai test per riscontrare l’effettiva presenza del virus – ha riferito di aver accusato i sintomi per le ultime due settimane. Adesso che sta bene, ha voluto anche condividere un video che illustra la tecnica di respirazione da lei utilizzata e che pare possa alleviare i sintomi. La rivelazione ha generato una valanga di messaggi di sostegno da parte dei suoi fan.

