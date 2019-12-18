We are the world, la canzone che ci farà emozionare sempre

Per noi We are the world è la canzone perfetta per Natale, perché sa parlare ai nostri cuori e ci ricorda che insieme, tutti insieme, possiamo fare la differenza.
La storia di We are the world
Composta e scritta dai cantanti statunitensi Michael Jackson e Lionel Richie, prodotta da Quincy Jones, We are the world venne inciso dal gruppo USA for Africa, gruppo formato da 45 cantanti famosi, come Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Cindy Loper, Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner e Michael Jackson.
La nascita di questa canzone è profondamente collegata al singolo Band Aid, uscito nel 1984, grazie all’idea del musicista britannico Bob Geldof. Bob Geldof voleva infatti realizzare un brano a scopo benefico, coinvolgendo moltissimi cantanti e musicisti, il cui devoluto sarebbe stato destinato per combattere la fame in Africa. Il brano è Do they know It’s Christmas?. Il successo fu enorme.
Il musicista Harry Belafonte rimase indignato per il fatto che Band Aid non coinvolse in modo particolare la popolazione degli etiopi, che era stata maggiormente colpita dalla carestia. Così nel 1984 propose di produrre e realizzare un singolo per l’Etiopia: il titolo è We are the world.
Il successo immenso
Il brano fu registrato il 28 gennaio 1985, negli Hollywood’s A&M Studios, subito dopo l’American Music Awards 1985. Molti cantanti vennero direttamente, dopo la cerimonia, a registrare.
La canzone riscosse immediatamente un clamoroso successo e vennero raccolti oltre 100 milioni di dollari, che vennero interamente devoluti alla popolazione dell’Etiopia. We are the world raggiunse la vetta delle classifiche di tutto il mondo e all’epoca divenne uno dei brani più venduti nella storia della musica. Vinse 4 Grammy Awards.
Il testo di We are the world
When we heed a certain call
When the world must come together as one
There are people dying
Oh, and it’s time to lend a hand to life
The greatest gift of all
Pretending day-by-day
That someone, somewhere soon make a change
We’re all a part of God’s great big family
And the truth, you know, love is all we need
We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
So they know that someone cares
And their lives will be stronger and free
As God has shown us by turning stones to bread
And so we all must lend a helping hand
We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
Oh, there’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
But if you just believe there’s no way we can fall
Well, well, well, well let us realize
Oh, that a change can only come
When we stand together as one, yeah, yeah, yeah
We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
We are the children
We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and mee
We are the children (are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day, so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
There is a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
We are the children (said we are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let start giving (so let’s start giving)
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, come on now, let me hear you
We are the children (we are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
There’s a choice we’re making
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, yeah
We are the children (we are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
And we’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
We are the children (are the children)
We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me
We are the children, yes sir (are the children)
We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)
We’re saving our own lives
It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, ooh-hoo!
We are the children (are the children)
We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (all right, can you hear what I’m saying?)
There’s a choice we’re making, we’re saving our own lives
La traduzione
Arriva un momento in cui abbiamo bisogno di una certa chiamata
quando il mondo deve tornare unito
c’è gente che muore
ed è tempo di aiutare la vita,
il più grande regalo del mondo
non possiamo andare avanti fingendo di giorno in giorno
che qualcuno, da qualche parte, presto cambi le cose
tutti noi siamo parte della grande famiglia di Dio
e la verità,
lo sai, è che l’amore e tutto quello di cui abbiamo bisogno
noi siamo il mondo, noi siamo i bambini
noi siamo quelli che un giorno renderanno il giorno più luminoso
quindi cominciamo a donare
è una scelta che stiamo facendo,
stiamo salvando le nostre stesse vite
è vero, costruiremo giorni migliori, solo io e te
mandagli il tuo cuore così sapranno che a qualcuno importa di loro
e le loro vite saranno più forti e libere
come Dio ci mostrò, mutando la pietra in pane
così tutti noi dovremmo dare un aiuto
noi siamo il mondo, noi siamo i bambini
noi siamo quelli che un giorno renderanno il giorno più luminoso
quindi cominciamo a donare.
è una scelta che stiamo facendo,
stiamo salvando le nostre stesse vite
è vero, costruiremo giorni migliori, solo io e te
quando sei triste e stanco, sembra non ci sia alcuna speranza
ma se solo ci credi, non c’è alcun modo in cui possiamo cadere
beh, beh, beh, rendiamoci conto che le cose potranno cambiare solo
quando noi
saremo tutti uniti
Noi siamo il mondo, noi siamo i bambini…