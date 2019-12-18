We are the world, la canzone che ci farà emozionare sempre

Era il 1985 quando ascoltavamo ripetutamente alla radio una canzone travolgente, emozionante e ricca di valori, che letteralmente faceva impazzire tutti. La canzone in questione era We are the world, la canzone nata a scopo di beneficenza, grazie alla collaborazione di più di 45 cantanti americani. Questa canzone, diventata presto un inno, parla di fratellanza, di amore e di solidarietà. Ci arriva diretta al cuore e la ascolteremmo all’infinito, cullati dalla dolce voce di Michael Jackson, o animati da quella grintosa di Tina Turner.

Per noi We are the world è la canzone perfetta per Natale, perché sa parlare ai nostri cuori e ci ricorda che insieme, tutti insieme, possiamo fare la differenza.

Composta e scritta dai cantanti statunitensi Michael Jackson e Lionel Richie, prodotta da Quincy Jones, We are the world venne inciso dal gruppo USA for Africa, gruppo formato da 45 cantanti famosi, come Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Cindy Loper, Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner e Michael Jackson.

La nascita di questa canzone è profondamente collegata al singolo Band Aid, uscito nel 1984, grazie all’idea del musicista britannico Bob Geldof. Bob Geldof voleva infatti realizzare un brano a scopo benefico, coinvolgendo moltissimi cantanti e musicisti, il cui devoluto sarebbe stato destinato per combattere la fame in Africa. Il brano è Do they know It’s Christmas?. Il successo fu enorme.

Il musicista Harry Belafonte rimase indignato per il fatto che Band Aid non coinvolse in modo particolare la popolazione degli etiopi, che era stata maggiormente colpita dalla carestia. Così nel 1984 propose di produrre e realizzare un singolo per l’Etiopia: il titolo è We are the world.

Il brano fu registrato il 28 gennaio 1985, negli Hollywood’s A&M Studios, subito dopo l’American Music Awards 1985. Molti cantanti vennero direttamente, dopo la cerimonia, a registrare.

La canzone riscosse immediatamente un clamoroso successo e vennero raccolti oltre 100 milioni di dollari, che vennero interamente devoluti alla popolazione dell’Etiopia. We are the world raggiunse la vetta delle classifiche di tutto il mondo e all’epoca divenne uno dei brani più venduti nella storia della musica. Vinse 4 Grammy Awards.

Il testo di We are the world

There comes a time

When we heed a certain call

When the world must come together as one

There are people dying

Oh, and it’s time to lend a hand to life

The greatest gift of all

We can’t go on

Pretending day-by-day

That someone, somewhere soon make a change

We’re all a part of God’s great big family

And the truth, you know, love is all we need

We are the world

We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

Oh, send them your heart

So they know that someone cares

And their lives will be stronger and free

As God has shown us by turning stones to bread

And so we all must lend a helping hand

We are the world

We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

Oh, there’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

When you’re down and out, there seems no hope at all

But if you just believe there’s no way we can fall

Well, well, well, well let us realize

Oh, that a change can only come

When we stand together as one, yeah, yeah, yeah

We are the world

We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world

We are the children

We are the ones who make a brighter day, so let’s start giving

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and mee

We are the world (are the world)

We are the children (are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day, so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There is a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

Oh, let me hear you!

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (said we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, come on now, let me hear you

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, yeah

We are the world (we are the world)

We are the children (we are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

And we’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world (are the world)

We are the children (are the children)

We are the ones who’ll make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me

We are the world, we are the world (are the world)

We are the children, yes sir (are the children)

We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (so let’s start giving)

There’s a choice we’re making

We’re saving our own lives

It’s true we’ll make a better day, just you and me, ooh-hoo!

We are the world (dear God) (are the world)

We are the children (are the children)

We are the ones that make a brighter day so let’s start giving (all right, can you hear what I’m saying?)

There’s a choice we’re making, we’re saving our own lives

La traduzione

Arriva un momento in cui abbiamo bisogno di una certa chiamata

quando il mondo deve tornare unito

c’è gente che muore

ed è tempo di aiutare la vita,

il più grande regalo del mondo

non possiamo andare avanti fingendo di giorno in giorno

che qualcuno, da qualche parte, presto cambi le cose

tutti noi siamo parte della grande famiglia di Dio

e la verità,

lo sai, è che l’amore e tutto quello di cui abbiamo bisogno

noi siamo il mondo, noi siamo i bambini

noi siamo quelli che un giorno renderanno il giorno più luminoso

quindi cominciamo a donare

è una scelta che stiamo facendo,

stiamo salvando le nostre stesse vite

è vero, costruiremo giorni migliori, solo io e te

mandagli il tuo cuore così sapranno che a qualcuno importa di loro

e le loro vite saranno più forti e libere

come Dio ci mostrò, mutando la pietra in pane

così tutti noi dovremmo dare un aiuto

noi siamo il mondo, noi siamo i bambini

noi siamo quelli che un giorno renderanno il giorno più luminoso

quindi cominciamo a donare.

è una scelta che stiamo facendo,

stiamo salvando le nostre stesse vite

è vero, costruiremo giorni migliori, solo io e te

quando sei triste e stanco, sembra non ci sia alcuna speranza

ma se solo ci credi, non c’è alcun modo in cui possiamo cadere

beh, beh, beh, rendiamoci conto che le cose potranno cambiare solo

quando noi

saremo tutti uniti

Noi siamo il mondo, noi siamo i bambini…

