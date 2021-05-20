Somewhere over the rainbow, un inno alla libertà di essere se stessi

Canzoni come poesie

Scritta da Harold Arlen, la canzone Somewhere over the rainbow fu interpretata per la prima volta da Judy Garland, una delle prime icone gay in America, per il film Il mago di Oz del 1939. Sin dagli anni Quaranta, il brano ottiene grande a successo e successivamente viene eletta “miglior canzone del XX secolo”. Fra le più celebri interpretazioni del pezzo, c’è anche la versione con ukulele che ne fece il musicista hawaiano Kamakawiwo’ole, del quale oggi ricorre l’anniversario della nascita (20 maggio 1959).

Il significato di Somewhere over the rainbow

Per il suo stretto legame con Jury Garland e il messaggio di speranza contenuto nel testo, il brano è diventato uno degli inni del movimento di liberazione sessuale, di cui infatti la bandiera arcobaleno è un altro emblema. Oltre alla forza del suo messaggio, a rendere immortale questo brano sono le sue immagini senza tempo, la sua melodia lieve e sognante, la voce che si perde in un cielo blu. Nel brano, infatti, l’io immagina di volare oltre l’arcobaleno e trovarvi i suoi sogni. Ed è in questo volo metaforico oltre l’arcobaleno che l’io si lascia alle spalle i suoi problemi, per librarsi leggero in una dimensione di assoluta libertà. La libertà di essere se stessi.

Il testo

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh

Somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high

And the dreams that you dream of

Once in a lullaby

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

And the dreams that you dream of

Dreams really do come true

Someday, I wish upon a star

Wake up where the clouds are far behind me

Where trouble melts like lemon drops

High above the chimney top

That’s where you’ll find me

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

And the dreams that you dare to

Oh why, oh why can’t I?

Well, I see trees of green and red roses too

I’ll watch them bloom for me and you

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world

Well, I see skies of blue and I see clouds of white

And the brightness of day

I like the dark

And I think to myself what a wonderful world

The colors of the rainbow so pretty…

