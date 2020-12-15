Happy Xmas (War is Over) di John Lennon è una classica canzone di Natale, tra le più famose. Durante la guerra del Vietnam John Lennon cantò questa canzone. “Buon Natale, la guerra è finita”, disse. Era il 1971 e dopo un periodo devastante, come quello della guerra, il bisogno di tutti era semplicemente uno: stare in pace. Una pace fatta di tolleranza e non più di violenza e di razzismo. Il mondo aveva bisogno di tregua, soprattutto durante le feste natalizie, in cui si parlava di valori come l’unione e la tolleranza. Così, John Lennon, portavoce di questi valori, scrisse insieme a sua moglie Yoko Ono “Happy Xmas”, un vero e proprio inno all’uguaglianza e alla pace. Per tutti, davvero per tutti.

Un augurio di Buon Natale senza discriminazioni

E così è Natale,

per i deboli ed i forti,

per i ricchi ed i poveri,

il mondo è così sbagliato.

E così è Natale,

per i neri ed i bianchi,

per i gialli ed i rossi,

smettiamola di combattere.

Con “Happy Xmas” John Lennon, con lo sguardo di chi non sa vedere disuguaglianze nel mondo, manda un Buon Augurio di Natale a tutti, ai deboli e ai forti, ai ricchi e ai poveri. In un momento critico della nostra storia, in cui la Guerra Fredda spostava le pedine del nostro mondo. Un momento teso, in cui le macerie della Seconda guerra Mondiale, iniziavano un minimo ad essere rimesse a posto. Eppure la violenza e la discriminazione, continuavano ad esserci. E il mondo era stanco. John Lennon era stanco. “Per i neri, i bianchi, i gialli ed i rossi, smettiamola di combattere”. Basta sangue, basta scontri. Davanti al Natale, ci si ritrova a riflettere sulla nostra bontà, sulla nostra fede, sul nostro altruismo. Perciò, afferma Lennon, ripartiamo da questi per costruire un mondo migliore.

Il testo della canzone Happy Xmas (War is Over)

And so this is Christmas

And what have you done?

Another year over

And a new one just begun

And so this is Christmas

I hope you have fun

The near and the dear ones

The old and the young

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (War is over)

For weak and for strong (If you want it)

For rich and the poor ones (War is over)

The road is so long (Now)

And so Happy Christmas (War is over)

For black and for white (If you want it)

For yellow and red ones (War is over)

Let’s stop all the fight (Now)

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

And so this is Christmas (War is over)

And what have we done? (If you want it)

Another year over (War is over)

And a new one just begun (Now)

And so Happy Christmas (War is over)

We hope you have fun (If you want it)

The near and the dear one (War is over)

The old and the young (Now)

A very merry Christmas

And a happy New Year

Let’s hope it’s a good one

Without any fear

War is over if you want it

War is over now

