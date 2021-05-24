“Blowin’ in the wind” di Bob Dylan è la poesia contro la guerra

Bob Dylan è un poeta, nessuno può metterlo in dubbio. Certo, non scrive con una struttura metrica ben definitiva e con le rime bene ordinate , questo è vero, però credo che siamo tutti d’accordo sul fatto che la poesia non vada ridotta a qualche schema fisso. Non a caso, è stato scelto come vincitore del Premio Nobel per la Letteratura 2016. E comunque, di artifici retorici ne usa molti, il cantautore americano.
Una canzone sui diritti civili
Prendiamo per esempio la celebre “Blowin’ in the wind“. Siamo nel 1963: gli Stati Uniti sono in guerra contro il Vietnam e Bob Dylan scrive una canzone, una poesia, che parla dei diritti civili e degli orrori della guerra. Il brano è costruito su una serie di domande, le cui risposte, come recita il titolo, volano nel vento. Il cantante poeta sembra che osservi tutto dall’alto. La sua è una canzone sulla guerra, ma invece di parlare delle bombe e delle armi, preferisce concentrarsi sulle vittime, che non riusciranno mai a dimenticare il dolore e la violenza.
Domande che volano nel vento
Dylan si chiede quante strade debba percorrere un uomo prima di poter essere considerato un uomo, quante spiagge debba vedere una colomba prima di potersi riposare nella sabbia e quante volte debbano volare le palle di cannone prima che vengano cancellate. Tra anafore, metafore e parallelismi, il cantautore fa un ampio uso di figure retoriche con l’originale capacità di mantenere un tono tranquillo e pacato, anche se parla di tematiche crude e violente, come la morte e la guerra.
“The answer, my friend”
Nel ritornello, che segue ognuna delle tre strofe, si rivolge al pubblico (o al lettore) chiamandolo “amico mio”, e con tono fraterno cerca di dirgli una cosa molto semplice: tutto si muove e cambia e l’unico modo che ha l’uomo per sopravvivere è assecondare questi cambiamenti, che sono imprevedibili come il vento. Le risposte alle domande formulate sono tante e differenti, ma sono parole e le parole sono mutevoli e fugaci come il vento che non possiamo controllare. Tante sono, prendendo per esempio una sola canzone, le espressioni poetiche delle canzoni di Bob Dylan. Forse la sua vittoria del Nobel spingerà qualcuno ad analizzarle in modo più sistematico. Intanto noi continuiamo ad ascoltarle, come abbiamo sempre fatto, e a chiederci quante bombe dovranno riempire il cielo prima che le guerre finiscano.
Blowin’ in the wind
How many roads must a man walk down
Before you call him a man?
How many seas must a white dove sail
Before she sleeps in the sand?
Yes, and how many times must the cannonballs fly
Before they’re forever banned?
The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind
Yes, and how many years must a mountain exist
Before it is washed to the sea?
And how many years can some people exist
Before they’re allowed to be free?
Yes, and how many times can a man turn his head
And pretend that he just doesn’t see?
The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind
Yes, and how many times must a man look up
Before he can see the sky?
And how many ears must one man have
Before he can hear people cry?
Yes, and how many deaths will it take ‘til he knows
That too many people have died?
The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind
The answer is blowin’ in the wind