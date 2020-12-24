“All I want for Christmas is you” di Mariah Carey, la regina del Natale

Una canzone “semplice e appetitosa”. Così Mariah Carey descrive All I Want for Christmas is you, la canzone più venduta in questi giorni Natalizi. Un successo senza tempo in grado di farci cantare e ballare in ogni momento della giornata. La troviamo sui social, nei centri commerciali, nelle pubblicità. E’ davvero la colonna sonora dei nostri ultimi Natali. Oggi, nel 2020, ancora siamo qui a farci invadere dalla sua freschezza.
La storia di un successo indiscusso
Ci sono voluti circa 15 minuti per scrivere All I Want for Christmas is you. Questo l’ha resa una canzone popolare, orecchiabile, in grado di essere canticchiata davvero da tutti.
Inizialmente, Mariah Carey, non voleva registrare né il disco né tantomeno la canzone Natalizia. Era il 1994 e i grandi successi di Natale erano perlopiù cantati da artisti “anziani”. Insomma, lo stampo delle canzoni all’epoca, non era per niente fresco e originale. Dopo aver titubato parecchio, lei e Walter Afanasieff scrissero il brano in pochissimo tempo, rendendolo ancora oggi il successo più cantato del periodo Natalizio.
Una preghiera a Babbo Natale
Nessun regalo per Mariah Carey, se non il suo vero amore accanto a lei. La canzone è proprio una preghiera a Babbo Natale, a cui non si chiedono doni materiali, bensì l’amore. L’amore che è in grado di farci respirare questa festa a pieni polmoni. L’amore che è in grado di farci sentire vivi.
Insomma, come dice lo stesso titolo della canzone: l’unica cosa che voglio per Natale, sei tu.
Il testo di All I want for Christmas is you
I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There’s just one thing I need
I don’t care about presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I just want you for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you.
I don’t want a lot for Christmas
There is just one thing I need
I don’t care about presents
Underneath the Christmas tree
I don’t need to hang my stocking
There upon the fireplace
Santa Claus won’t make me happy
With a toy on Christmas day
I just want you for for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
All I want for Christmas is you
You baby
I won’t ask for much this Christmas
I won’t even wish for snow
I’m just gonna keep on waiting
Underneath the mistletoe
I won’t make a list and send it
To the North Pole for Saint Nick
I won’t even stay awake to
Hear those magic reindeer click
‘Cause I just want you here tonight
Holding on to me so tight
What more can I do
Baby all I want for Christmas is you
You
All the lights are shining
So brightly everywhere
And the sound of children’s
Laughter fills the air
And everyone is singing
I hear those sleigh bells ringing
Santa won’t you bring me the one I really need
Won’t you please bring my baby to me
Oh, I don’t want a lot for Christmas
This is all I’m asking for
I just want to see my baby
Standing right outside my door
Oh I just want him for my own
More than you could ever know
Make my wish come true
Baby all I want for Christmas is
You
All I want for Christmas is you baby