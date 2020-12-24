“All I want for Christmas is you” di Mariah Carey, la regina del Natale

Una canzone “semplice e appetitosa”. Così Mariah Carey descrive All I Want for Christmas is you, la canzone più venduta in questi giorni Natalizi. Un successo senza tempo in grado di farci cantare e ballare in ogni momento della giornata. La troviamo sui social, nei centri commerciali, nelle pubblicità. E’ davvero la colonna sonora dei nostri ultimi Natali. Oggi, nel 2020, ancora siamo qui a farci invadere dalla sua freschezza.

La storia di un successo indiscusso

Ci sono voluti circa 15 minuti per scrivere All I Want for Christmas is you. Questo l’ha resa una canzone popolare, orecchiabile, in grado di essere canticchiata davvero da tutti.

Inizialmente, Mariah Carey, non voleva registrare né il disco né tantomeno la canzone Natalizia. Era il 1994 e i grandi successi di Natale erano perlopiù cantati da artisti “anziani”. Insomma, lo stampo delle canzoni all’epoca, non era per niente fresco e originale. Dopo aver titubato parecchio, lei e Walter Afanasieff scrissero il brano in pochissimo tempo, rendendolo ancora oggi il successo più cantato del periodo Natalizio.

Una preghiera a Babbo Natale

Nessun regalo per Mariah Carey, se non il suo vero amore accanto a lei. La canzone è proprio una preghiera a Babbo Natale, a cui non si chiedono doni materiali, bensì l’amore. L’amore che è in grado di farci respirare questa festa a pieni polmoni. L’amore che è in grado di farci sentire vivi.

Insomma, come dice lo stesso titolo della canzone: l’unica cosa che voglio per Natale, sei tu.

Il testo di All I want for Christmas is you

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There’s just one thing I need

I don’t care about presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I just want you for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you.

I don’t want a lot for Christmas

There is just one thing I need

I don’t care about presents

Underneath the Christmas tree

I don’t need to hang my stocking

There upon the fireplace

Santa Claus won’t make me happy

With a toy on Christmas day

I just want you for for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

All I want for Christmas is you

You baby

I won’t ask for much this Christmas

I won’t even wish for snow

I’m just gonna keep on waiting

Underneath the mistletoe

I won’t make a list and send it

To the North Pole for Saint Nick

I won’t even stay awake to

Hear those magic reindeer click

‘Cause I just want you here tonight

Holding on to me so tight

What more can I do

Baby all I want for Christmas is you

You

All the lights are shining

So brightly everywhere

And the sound of children’s

Laughter fills the air

And everyone is singing

I hear those sleigh bells ringing

Santa won’t you bring me the one I really need

Won’t you please bring my baby to me

Oh, I don’t want a lot for Christmas

This is all I’m asking for

I just want to see my baby

Standing right outside my door

Oh I just want him for my own

More than you could ever know

Make my wish come true

Baby all I want for Christmas is

You

All I want for Christmas is you baby

© Riproduzione Riservata