Trionfo inaspettato per Parasite agli Oscar 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori

A trionfare agli Oscar 2020 è Parasite, la perla del regista sudcoreano Bong Jon-hoo, che ha dominato la 92esima edizione degli Academy Awards, aggiudicandosi una serie di riconoscimenti incredibili per un film in lingua straniera. Dopo l’Oscar per la miglior sceneggiatura originale e le statuette per la miglior regia e per il miglior film straniero, il capolavoro di Bong ha vinto anche nella categoria come miglior film in assoluto. È la prima volta nella storia in cui una pellicola riesce ad aggiudicarsi entrambe le statuette per il miglior film.
Nonostante le innumerevoli candidature, “Joker” porta a casa soltanto il premio per il miglior attore protagonista a Joaquin Phoenix e il riconoscimento per la miglio colonna sonora a Hildur Ingveldardóttir Guðnadóttir. Anche il film di Tarantino “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” si aggiudica soltanto due premi, quello di miglior attore non protagonista assegnato a Brad Pitt e la statuetta per la miglior scenografia.
Miglior film
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Ford v Ferrari – James Mangold
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips
Little Women – Piccole Donne – Greta Gerwig
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Miglior regia
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Miglior attrice protagonista
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women – Piccole donne
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Miglior attore protagonista
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes – I due Papi
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women – Piccole Donne
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Migliore attore non protagonista
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes – I Due Papi
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin Won
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 – Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
The Irishman – Steven Zaillan
Joker – Todd Phillips e Scott Silver
Little Women – Piccole donne – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – I Due Papi – Anthony McCarten
Miglior film internazionale
Parasite – Corea del Sud
Corpus Christi – Polonia
Honeyland – Macedonia del Nord
Les Misérables – Francia
Dolor y Gloria – Spagna
Miglior film d’animazione
Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, B. Lewis, Bonnie Arnold
I Lost My Body – Jérémy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice
Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Román
Missing Link Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight
Miglior fotografia
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Joker – Lawrence Sher
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blasche
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
Miglior montaggio
Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker e Andrew Buckland
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
Miglior scenografia
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Parasite
Miglior colonna sonora
Joker – Hildur Ingveldardóttir Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Piccole donne – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
Miglior canzone
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman) – Elton John, Bernie Taupin
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) – Randy Newman
I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough) – Diane Warren
Into The Unknown (Frozen II) – Kristen Anderson-Lopes, Robert Lopez
Stand Up (Harriet) – Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
Migliori effetti speciali
1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King – Il Re Leone
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Miglior sonoro
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Ad Astra
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Miglior montaggio sonoro
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Migliori costumi
Little Women – Piccole donne
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Miglior trucco e acconciatura
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Miglior documentario
American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert
The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan
For Sama – Waad Al -Kateab, Edward Watts
Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev
Miglior cortometraggio documentario
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
In The Absence – Yi Seung-Jun, Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra, Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix, Colette Sandstedt
Miglior cortometraggio
The Neighbors’ Window – Marshall Curry
Brotherhood – Meryam Joober, Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat, Damien Megherbi
Saria – Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre
A Sister – Delphine Girarg
Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver
Dcerta (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable – Bruno Collet, Jean-Francois Le Corre
Sister – Siqi Song