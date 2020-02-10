Trionfo inaspettato per Parasite agli Oscar 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori

A trionfare agli Oscar 2020 è Parasite, la perla del regista sudcoreano Bong Jon-hoo, che ha dominato la 92esima edizione degli Academy Awards, aggiudicandosi una serie di riconoscimenti incredibili per un film in lingua straniera. Dopo l’Oscar per la miglior sceneggiatura originale e le statuette per la miglior regia e per il miglior film straniero, il capolavoro di Bong ha vinto anche nella categoria come miglior film in assoluto. È la prima volta nella storia in cui una pellicola riesce ad aggiudicarsi entrambe le statuette per il miglior film.

Nonostante le innumerevoli candidature, “Joker” porta a casa soltanto il premio per il miglior attore protagonista a Joaquin Phoenix e il riconoscimento per la miglio colonna sonora a Hildur Ingveldardóttir Guðnadóttir. Anche il film di Tarantino “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” si aggiudica soltanto due premi, quello di miglior attore non protagonista assegnato a Brad Pitt e la statuetta per la miglior scenografia.