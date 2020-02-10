 
Oscar 2020

Trionfo inaspettato per Parasite agli Oscar 2020: ecco tutti i vincitori

Per la prima volta nella storia degli Oscar un film straniero vince il miglior film e la miglior regia
A trionfare agli Oscar 2020 è Parasite, la perla del regista sudcoreano Bong Jon-hoo, che ha dominato la 92esima edizione degli Academy Awards, aggiudicandosi una serie di riconoscimenti incredibili per un film in lingua straniera. Dopo l’Oscar per la miglior sceneggiatura originale e le statuette per la miglior regia e per il miglior film straniero, il capolavoro di Bong ha vinto anche nella categoria come miglior film in assoluto. È la prima volta nella storia in cui una pellicola riesce ad aggiudicarsi entrambe le statuette per il miglior film. 

Nonostante le innumerevoli candidature, “Joker” porta a casa soltanto il premio per il miglior attore protagonista a Joaquin Phoenix e il riconoscimento per la miglio colonna sonora a Hildur Ingveldardóttir Guðnadóttir. Anche il film di Tarantino “Once upon a Time…in Hollywood” si aggiudica soltanto due premi, quello di miglior attore non protagonista assegnato a Brad Pitt e la statuetta per la miglior scenografia. 

Miglior film

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Ford v Ferrari – James Mangold

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips

Little Women – Piccole Donne – Greta Gerwig

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

 

Miglior regia

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

 

Miglior attrice protagonista

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet 

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women – Piccole donne

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

 

Miglior attore protagonista

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes – I due Papi

 

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women – Piccole Donne

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

 

Migliore attore non protagonista

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes – I Due Papi

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

 

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho e Han Jin Won

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 – Sam Mendes e Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood  – Quentin Tarantino

 

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

The Irishman – Steven Zaillan

Joker – Todd Phillips e Scott Silver

Little Women – Piccole donne – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – I Due Papi – Anthony McCarten

 

Miglior film internazionale

Parasite – Corea del Sud

Corpus Christi – Polonia

Honeyland – Macedonia del Nord

Les Misérables – Francia

Dolor y Gloria – Spagna

 

Miglior film d’animazione

Toy Story 4 – Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen, Jonas Rivera

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – Dean DeBlois, B. Lewis, Bonnie Arnold

I Lost My Body – Jérémy Clapin, Marc Du Pontavice

Klaus – Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh, Marisa Román

Missing Link  Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner, Travis Knight

 

Miglior fotografia

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Joker – Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blasche

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Robert Richardson

 

Miglior montaggio

Ford v Ferrari – Michael McCusker e Andrew Buckland

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

 

Miglior scenografia

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

The Irishman 

Jojo Rabbit

1917 

Parasite

 

Miglior colonna sonora

Joker – Hildur Ingveldardóttir Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Piccole donne – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

 

Miglior canzone

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman) – Elton John, Bernie Taupin

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) – Randy Newman

I’m Standing With You (Breakthrough) – Diane Warren

Into The Unknown (Frozen II) – Kristen Anderson-Lopes, Robert Lopez

Stand Up (Harriet) – Joshua Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo

 

Migliori effetti speciali

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King – Il Re Leone

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

Miglior sonoro

1917 

Ford v Ferrari

Ad Astra

Joker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

 

Miglior montaggio sonoro

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

 

Migliori costumi

Little Women – Piccole donne

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker 

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

 

Miglior trucco e acconciatura

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

 

Miglior documentario

American Factory – Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert

The Cave – Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy – Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan

For Sama – Waad Al -Kateab, Edward Watts

Honeyland – Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska, Atanas Georgiev

 

Miglior cortometraggio documentario

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

In The Absence – Yi Seung-Jun, Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Life Overtakes Me – John Haptas, Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman – Smriti Mundhra, Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha – Laura Nix, Colette Sandstedt

 

Miglior cortometraggio

The Neighbors’ Window – Marshall Curry

Brotherhood – Meryam Joober, Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club – Yves Piat, Damien Megherbi

Saria – Bryan Buckley, Matt Lefebvre

A Sister – Delphine Girarg

 

Miglior cortometraggio d’animazione

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver

Dcerta (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva

Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan, Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable – Bruno Collet, Jean-Francois Le Corre

Sister – Siqi Song

