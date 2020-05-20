Somewhere over the rainbow, un inno alla libertà di essere se stessi

Scritta da Harold Arlen, la canzone Somewhere over the rainbow fu interpretata per la prima volta da Judy Garland, una delle prime icone gay in America, per il film Il mago di Oz del 1939. Sin dagli anni Quaranta, il brano ottiene grande a successo e successivamente viene eletta “miglior canzone del XX secolo”. Fra le più celebri interpretazioni del pezzo, c’è anche la versione con ukulele che ne fece il musicista hawaiano Kamakawiwo’ole.
Il significato di Somewhere over the rainbow
Per il suo stretto legame con Jury Garland e il messaggio di speranza contenuto nel testo, il brano è diventato uno degli inni del movimento di liberazione sessuale, di cui infatti la bandiera arcobaleno è un altro emblema. Oltre alla forza del suo messaggio, a rendere immortale questo brano sono le sue immagini senza tempo, la sua melodia lieve e sognante, la voce che si perde in un cielo blu. Nel brano, infatti, l’io immagina di volare oltre l’arcobaleno e trovarvi i suoi sogni. Ed è in questo volo metaforico oltre l’arcobaleno che l’io si lascia alle spalle i suoi problemi, per librarsi leggero in una dimensione di assoluta libertà. La libertà di essere se stessi.
Il testo
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh
Somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high
And the dreams that you dream of
Once in a lullaby
Somewhere over the rainbow
Bluebirds fly
And the dreams that you dream of
Dreams really do come true
Someday, I wish upon a star
Wake up where the clouds are far behind me
Where trouble melts like lemon drops
High above the chimney top
That’s where you’ll find me
Somewhere over the rainbow
Bluebirds fly
And the dreams that you dare to
Oh why, oh why can’t I?
Well, I see trees of green and red roses too
I’ll watch them bloom for me and you
And I think to myself
What a wonderful world
Well, I see skies of blue and I see clouds of white
And the brightness of day
I like the dark
And I think to myself what a wonderful world
The colors of the rainbow so pretty…
